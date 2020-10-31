Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

Kenneth White Pierce County Sheriff's Department

The following convicted sex offenders recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Kenneth White

Age: 31.

Description: 5-foot-9 and 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: Transient, Pierce County.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2012 of promoting commercial sexual abuse of a minor, three counts of promoting prostitution and unlawful imprisonment in Clark County for holding a 14-year-old girl and three other girls against their will. Investigators believe White and a friend drugged the girl with a soda after meeting her on a bus. She woke up in a garage and was threatened with a gun when she tried to leave. Convicted in 2014 of possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct after inappropriate photos were found on his cell phone and laptop.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.

Samuel McArthur

Age: 30.

Description: 5-foot-6 and 190 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes.

Where registered to live: 9900 block of 237th Street Court East, Graham .

Criminal history: Convicted in 2015 of third-degree assault with sexual motivation in Lewis County for sexually assaulting a young girl. Convicted in 2011 of two counts of first-degree child molestation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting two young girls, ages 6 and 8.

Sex offender treatment: He completed a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.