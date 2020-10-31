5 people shot at Halloween house party in Sumner early Saturday morning

Five people were shot in the early hours of Saturday morning at a house party in the Sumner area. At 12:31 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a residence on East 127th Avenue near East Valley Avenue.

The victims were transported to area hospitals with serious but non-life threatening injuries. One victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Deputies learned there was a large Halloween party happening at the time of the shooting. Several unknown people heard about the party on social media, causing the crowd to grow larger than the hosts intended.

A verbal altercation occurred in front of the home.

During the argument, a gunman fired multiple shots toward the group of partygoers, striking four male victims and one female victim. The gunman fled the party before deputies arrived. It’s unclear whether the gunman was involved or invited to the party or had found out about it on social media.

“We don’t know who the suspect is. We don’t know what his relationship was with the party,” Pierce County Sheriff’s Department public information officer Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. told The News Tribune.

Detectives are waiting until after the victims emerge from surgeries before interviewing them, according to Moss Jr.

Deputies described a chaotic scene, as cars attempted to flee the area in the aftermath of the shooting. As deputies were en route, they stopped a vehicle seen speeding out of the neighborhood; inside the vehicle, deputies found a female victim in the backseat who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Moss Jr. said detectives are encouraging anyone with information about the suspect or with relevant video to come forward. Anyone with information can also text an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers using the ‘P3 Tips’ app on their smart phone. A reward of up to $1,000 cash is being offered for information that leads directly to an arrest and charges filed in this case.