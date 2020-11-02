Domestic violence suspect fatally shot by police in Puyallup

KIRO-TV

Law enforcement officers shot and killed a man on a Puyallup road Sunday night while trying to arrest him for an assault earlier in the day.

The suspect was wanted for domestic violence assault and harassment related to an incident in Carbonado, and about 9 p.m. four officers and deputies went to a home in the 1700 block of Kilt Court to arrest him.

“At some point the officers encountered the suspect in the roadway near the residence and shots were fired,” according to a news release by the Pierce County Investigation Team, which handles investigations into local police shootings.

It was not immediately clear whether the suspect, who has not been identified, fired at officers or what prompted shots to be fired.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Involved were a Buckley police officer, a Puyallup police officer and at least two Pierce County sheriff’s deputies.

They have all been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure after a police shooting.