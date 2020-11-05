Man fatally shot outside apartment complex near Tacoma

A man was shot and killed near Tacoma on Thursday afternoon, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were called about 11:30 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 2400 block of 100th Street Court South after people reported hearing gunshots.

They found a man outside the building suffering from a gunshot wound, spokesman Darren Moss said.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses were able to give detectives information about the shooter, who was found shortly afterward at an apartment complex in the 3500 block of Steilacoom Boulevard in Lakewood.

After a brief standoff, the suspected gunman gave himself up and was arrested.

Details about what led up to the homicide were not immediately available.