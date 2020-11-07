Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

Steven Montgomery Pierce County Sheriff's Department

The following convicted sex offenders recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Steven Montgomery

Age: 43.

Description: 6-foot-2 and 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 29400th block of 42nd Avenue Court East, Graham.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2012 of third-degree child rape in King County for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. Convicted in 1999 of first-degree child rape and first-degree child molestation in King County for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.

Raymond Patee

Age: 35.

Description: 6-foot-1 and 260 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes.

Where registered to live: 4900 block of Waller Road East, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2004 of first-degree child rape and first-degree child molestation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old boy on several occasions.

Sex offender treatment: He did not complete a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.

Jared Y. Schauble

Age: 32.

Description: 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 2500 block of Fawcett Avenue, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2004 of first-degree child rape and first-degree child molestation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old boy on several occasions.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Tacoma police detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

William Baillie

Age: 41.

Description: 5-foot-11 and 225 pounds, brown hair with green eyes.

Where registered to live: 1100 block of South 45th Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1994 of first-degree child rape in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old boy.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Tacoma police detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.