Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

Pierce County Sheriff's Department

The following convicted sex offenders recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Daniel R. Maples

Age: 62.

Description: 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Where registered to live: Transient, Pierce County.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2008 of second-degree murder in Pierce County for the 1988 disappearance and death of a woman. Convicted in 1993 of first-degree child molestation and indecent exposure in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a young girl on multiple occasions. He also has three convictions for failing to register as a sex offender.

Sex offender treatment: He did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.

Dedrick Buffington

Age: 37.

Description: 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes.

Where registered to live: Transient, Pierce County.

Criminal history: Convicted in Convicted in 2003 of third-degree child rape for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl. Convicted of failing to register as a sex offender eight times between 2003 and 2011..

Sex offender treatment: He did not complete a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.

Jody Tobin

Age: 37.

Description: 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes.

Where registered to live: Transient, Pierce County .

Criminal history: Convicted in 2019 of indecent exposure with sexual motivation in Lewis County for exposing himself to two women.

Sex offender treatment: He did not complete a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.