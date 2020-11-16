Tacoma News Tribune Logo
4-year-old girl shot, injured while inside her Tacoma home

A 4-year-old girl sitting inside her Tacoma home was shot in a drive-by shooting Sunday night, police said.

It was just before 8 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Sheridan Street when gunshots rang out.

“They realized shots were coming through the residence and realized the child had been shot,” police spokeswoman Wendy Haddow said.

The girl was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are investigating the shooting but no one has been arrested.

