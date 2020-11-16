Crime
Tacoma man killed in fight, family member arrested
A 23-year-old man was critically injured in a fight at a Tacoma house Saturday and died Monday.
Someone called 911 about 10:30 a.m. to report the fight in the 1000 block of South 88th Street.
Within moments, others called 911 to report that a man was seriously injured and being taken to a nearby hospital.
Officers went to both the hospital and the scene of the fight to investigate.
A family member was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault with a domestic violence enhancement. He is expected to be charged today.
The victim was taken off life support Monday.
Detectives have not released information about what prompted a fight between the two men.
Comments