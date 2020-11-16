Tacoma man killed in fight, family member arrested

A stranger offered a mother $1,500 for her 2-year-old child in Shoreline, Washington, but she got his phone number and email “in case she changed her mind” and gave them to police. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 23-year-old man was critically injured in a fight at a Tacoma house Saturday and died Monday.

Someone called 911 about 10:30 a.m. to report the fight in the 1000 block of South 88th Street.

Within moments, others called 911 to report that a man was seriously injured and being taken to a nearby hospital.

Officers went to both the hospital and the scene of the fight to investigate.

A family member was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault with a domestic violence enhancement. He is expected to be charged today.

The victim was taken off life support Monday.

Detectives have not released information about what prompted a fight between the two men.