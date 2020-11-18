Tacoma News Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Man fatally shot in Tacoma parking lot is identified

A man was fatally shot in a Tacoma parking lot on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
A man was fatally shot in a Tacoma parking lot on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. KIRO-TV

A man shot to death during a fight in a Tacoma parking lot last weekend has been identified.

Scott Jonathon Univer, 40, died of a gunshot wound to the torso, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No one has been arrested for the homicide, which occurred about 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South 80th Street.

Police were called to a back parking lot of an apartment complex and found Univer unresponsive on the ground.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Witnesses said Univer had been fighting with another man, but detectives have not released details about what led up to the shooting or why the men were fighting.

Profile Image of Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. She started with The News Tribune in 2010. Before that, she spent six years writing about crime in Southern California for another newspaper.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service