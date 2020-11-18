Man fatally shot in Tacoma parking lot is identified

A man was fatally shot in a Tacoma parking lot on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. KIRO-TV

A man shot to death during a fight in a Tacoma parking lot last weekend has been identified.

Scott Jonathon Univer, 40, died of a gunshot wound to the torso, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No one has been arrested for the homicide, which occurred about 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South 80th Street.

Police were called to a back parking lot of an apartment complex and found Univer unresponsive on the ground.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said Univer had been fighting with another man, but detectives have not released details about what led up to the shooting or why the men were fighting.