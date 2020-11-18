Man fatally stabbed in head during fight with his brother at Tacoma home is identified

Stock photo Getty Images

Officials have identified a 23-year-old Tacoma man stabbed to death by his brother.

Aiden Gage Walters died Sunday of a stab wound to the head, though the attack took place Saturday morning at a home in the 1000 block of South 88th Street shared by his mother, brother and girlfriend.

Investigators said Aiden Walters fought with his 18-year-old brother, Jayden Walters, after the younger brother consistently harassed one of his friends and threw a clock at him.

During the fight, Jayden Walters allegedly used a Leatherman multi-tool knife to stab his brother in the head.

Their mother said “it was not unusual for her sons to argue, and she said that the defendant felt like the family did not love him and would start arguments,” prosecutors wrote in charging papers.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Jayden Walters pleaded not guilty Monday to second-degree murder and was jailed in lieu of $1 million bail.