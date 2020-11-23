1 killed, 2 injured after head-on collision in Tacoma

Tacoma News Tribune Logo
A 38-year-old driver died Saturday after crashing head-on into another vehicle in Tacoma, police said.

The man has not been publicly identified.

He was speeding north in the 1800 block of Marine View Drive in a Nissan Altima when witnesses say he used a turn lane to pass other vehicles.

The driver veered back into the lane in front a semi truck and lost control, colliding head-on with a Kia traveling south.

The Nissan’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man and woman inside the Kia were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. A dog in their car was also injured and released to family members.

