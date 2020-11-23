1 killed, 2 injured after head-on collision in Tacoma

Tacoma Fire Department

A 38-year-old driver died Saturday after crashing head-on into another vehicle in Tacoma, police said.

The man has not been publicly identified.

He was speeding north in the 1800 block of Marine View Drive in a Nissan Altima when witnesses say he used a turn lane to pass other vehicles.

The driver veered back into the lane in front a semi truck and lost control, colliding head-on with a Kia traveling south.

The Nissan’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A man and woman inside the Kia were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. A dog in their car was also injured and released to family members.