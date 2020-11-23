Man shot to death outside Fife house during robbery has been identified

A man fatally shot outside his Fife home during a robbery has been identified.

Nouman Saysuwan, 26, died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Two men pleaded not guilty Friday to first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with his death.

The alleged gunmen, Terrell Harris, 23, and Albert McClendon Jr., 20, are being held on $1.5 million bail each.

They told detectives they followed Saysuwan home from work because they heard he had a large quantity of marijuana and they planned to steal it.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When they confronted Saysuwan and his girlfriend Wednesday night in the 3800 block of 62nd Avenue East, the woman gave their her cell phone and went inside.

She heard gunshots moments later and found Saysuwan on the porch suffering from gunshot wounds.

Fife police were able to identify the suspects thanks to surveillance video at both Saysuwan’s house and a neighboring home.

Officers found Harris and McClendon at an Auburn hospital within an hour of the shooting.

McClendon had been shot in the face during a shootout with Saysuwan, who is believed to have fired at the robbers as they fled.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

Both Harris and McClendon allegedly returned fire.