1 killed, 1 injured in Tacoma shooting

A shooting in Tacoma early Friday left one man dead and one injured, police said.

Someone called 911 about 12:30 a.m. to report the shooting, which occurred in the 2100 block of East 60th Street.

Officers arrived and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 55-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been publicly identified.

A 42-year-old man was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives have not released information about what led up to the shooting.