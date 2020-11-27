Crime
1 killed, 1 injured in Tacoma shooting
A shooting in Tacoma early Friday left one man dead and one injured, police said.
Someone called 911 about 12:30 a.m. to report the shooting, which occurred in the 2100 block of East 60th Street.
Officers arrived and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
A 55-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been publicly identified.
A 42-year-old man was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Detectives have not released information about what led up to the shooting.
