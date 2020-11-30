Tacoma News Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Teen arrested for fatal shooting in Tacoma

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Tacoma.

The boy was taken into custody Saturday after Pierce County sheriff’s deputies spotted him walking near 114th Street South and Pacific Avenue South.

The teen was wanted in the Sept. 21 death of Dylan Coolidge, who was killed in a drive-by shooting in the 1300 block of South 23rd Street.

Police were called to the area after neighbors reported hearing gunshots and found 19-year-old Coolidge. He was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center, where he died.

“Dylan was beyond genuine and loyalty was a quality he excelled in. Willing to ride every bump in the road, right by your side,” according to a memorial on Scott Funeral Home’s website. The memorial also said Coolidge “was best known for his brave spirit and contagious laughter.”

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Detectives have not released details about what led up to the shooting.

On Monday, Pierce County prosecutors said the teen is expected to be arraigned in Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center later this week.

Profile Image of Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. She started with The News Tribune in 2010. Before that, she spent six years writing about crime in Southern California for another newspaper.
  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service