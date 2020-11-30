Teen arrested for fatal shooting in Tacoma

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Tacoma.

The boy was taken into custody Saturday after Pierce County sheriff’s deputies spotted him walking near 114th Street South and Pacific Avenue South.

The teen was wanted in the Sept. 21 death of Dylan Coolidge, who was killed in a drive-by shooting in the 1300 block of South 23rd Street.

Police were called to the area after neighbors reported hearing gunshots and found 19-year-old Coolidge. He was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center, where he died.

“Dylan was beyond genuine and loyalty was a quality he excelled in. Willing to ride every bump in the road, right by your side,” according to a memorial on Scott Funeral Home’s website. The memorial also said Coolidge “was best known for his brave spirit and contagious laughter.”

Detectives have not released details about what led up to the shooting.

On Monday, Pierce County prosecutors said the teen is expected to be arraigned in Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center later this week.