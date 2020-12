A man was shot to death in a Tacoma motel room Tuesday, police said.

Officers were called about 9:50 a.m. to a motel in the 8800 block of South Hosmer Street and found a man suffering from a gunshot inside one of the rooms.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he died.

He has not been identified.

Police have not released details leading up to the homicide.

No one has been arrested.