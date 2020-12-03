Tacoma man gunned down by rival gang member was ‘set up,’ records say

A stranger offered a mother $1,500 for her 2-year-old child in Shoreline, Washington, but she got his phone number and email “in case she changed her mind” and gave them to police. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 19-year-old Tacoma man gunned down in September was “set up” by a rival gang member he’d befriended at a juvenile facility, according to court documents.

Investigators believe the friend helped lure Dylan Coolidge outside so a 15-year-old boy could kill him in a drive-by shooting Sept. 21.

On Wednesday, Pierce County prosecutors charged the teen with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and drive-by shooting. He was also charged with first-degree robbery for an unrelated incident, an armed holdup at a Parkland marijuana store Nov. 28.

The News Tribune is not identifying the teen because prosecutors are still deciding whether he will face charges in an adult or juvenile court. A hearing to decide the matter is scheduled for Dec. 15.

Charging papers give this account of the homicide:

While serving time in a juvenile facility, Coolidge became friendly with another teen even though they belonged to rival gangs.

On Sept. 21, the other man messaged Coolidge that he wanted to hang out. At 6:30 p.m. that night, Coolidge received a message that his friend was outside so Coolidge and a friend he’d been living with made their way to the corner of South 23rd and South M streets.

As they were standing there, a sedan drove by and someone in the passenger seat fired at least four shots from inside.

Coolidge’s friend ran for cover. Coolidge was struck in the abdomen before he could run for safety.

When his friend found him bleeding, he yelled for neighbors to call 911.

Police arrived and found Coolidge alert but bleeding profusely. He later died at St. Joseph Medical Center.

Detectives found four 9mm cartridges and several bullets on the street, records say.

One witness reported seeing a young man shoot from the passenger seat of a sedan before the car sped off.

A neighbor’s security system captured two sedans idling next to each other up the street moments before the shooting. Then one sedan drove toward the street corner where Coolidge was gunned down and four gunshots could be heard on the video.

Detectives were able to identify the teen suspected of being the shooter using social media and put a warrant out for his arrest.

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies working a robbery case Saturday spotted the 15-year-old walking near 114th Street South and Pacific Avenue South and took him into custody.

Messages on the teen’s phone indicate Coolidge’s death was a “set up,” prosecutors wrote in charging papers.

“Dylan was beyond genuine and loyalty was a quality he excelled in. Willing to ride every bump in the road, right by your side,” according to a memorial on Scott Funeral Home’s website. The memorial also said Coolidge “was best known for his brave spirit and contagious laughter.”