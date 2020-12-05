Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

Russell Sweet Pierce County Sheriff's Department

The following convicted sex offenders recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Russell Sweet

Age: 34.

Description: 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: Transient, Pierce County.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2007 of four counts of communication with a minor for immoral purposes in King County for sexually assaulting four girls ages 10 to 12.

Convicted in 2019 of three counts of second-degree assault in Pierce County for sexually assaulting another girl.

Sex offender treatment: He did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.

Alonzo Warren

Age: 53.

Description: 6 feet and 210 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.

Where registered to live: Transient, Pierce County.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1992 of first-degree rape, first-degree robbery and second-degree assault in King County for robbing two locations and sexually assaulting two women.

Sex offender treatment: He did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.

George Taylor

Age: 54.

Description: 5-feet-8 and 200 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 3200 block of East Roosevelt Avenue, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1987 and 1988 of two counts of first-degree rape in Pierce County for sexually assaulting two women at knifepoint on separate occasions, severely injuring both..

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while at the state’s Special Commitment Center.

For more information: Call Tacoma police detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.