Man fatally shot on Tacoma street Thursday night

A man was shot to death on a Tacoma street Thursday night, police said.

Several people called 911 about 7:40 p.m. to report hearing gunshots near Sixth Avenue and South M Street.

Officers arrived and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

The victim has not yet been identified.

While detectives were investigating the scene, a man approached them and “advised he had been involved in the altercation,” police spokeswoman Wendy Haddow said.

He was taken to the police station to be interviewed.

Details about what prompted the shooting were not immediately available.

This is the 30th homicide in the city this year, making it the deadliest since 1994 when there were 33 homicides.