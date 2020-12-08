Man killed after suspected impaired driver crashes into tree in Tacoma

Tacoma News Tribune Logo
A man was killed Monday night after a suspected impaired driver crashed into a tree in Tacoma, police said.

The victim, believed to be in his 50s, has not been identified.

The driver, also in his 50s, was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of vehicular assault.

Police believed the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The wreck occurred about 8:15 p.m. near Pacific Avenue South and South 61st Street.

Two pickup trucks were traveling southbound when one driver clipped the backside of the other truck, police spokeswoman Wendy Haddow said.

The impact sent the truck that struck the other careening across the street and into a tree.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver sustained minor injuries.

