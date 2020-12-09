Man struck by car, killed while crossing the street in Parkland

Stock photo Getty Images

A 49-year-old man was killed in Parkland Tuesday night after stepping in front of a car, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The pedestrian has not been publicly identified.

It was about 5:50 p.m. in the 500 block of 112th Street East when the man, who was with his son, started to cross the street.

He made it about halfway before a westbound vehicle struck him, Sgt. Darren Moss said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 77-year-old man, remained at the scene and cooperated with deputies. He told investigators the other man walked in front of his car and he was unable to stop in time.

It was dark and rainy at the time of the crash, which Moss said may have contributed to the accident.