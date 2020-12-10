Man shot and killed at Tacoma homeless encampment has been identified

A man shot to death at a Tacoma homeless encampment has been identified.

Patrick Nathan Shenaurlt, 38, of Parkland, died Dec. 3 of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

He was killed confronting two men who came to the camp at Sixth Avenue and South M Street to confront an unhoused person about a theft and began hitting tents with a large board.

Two women inside one of the tents were injured - one suffered a concussion and the other sustained a broken arm.

“In response to his tent getting hit, (Shenaurlt) exited his tent with a handgun, later determined to be a BB gun,” according to court documents.

He allegedly pointed it at the man who was beating on the tents, then allegedly pointed it at the second man.

The 33-year-old shooter told police “he feared he was about to be shot and drew his weapon and fired it at the male who was pointing the gun at him,” according to court documents.

After being shot, Shenaurlt tried to run away.

People who live at the encampment said the shooter fired at Shenaurlt as he fled. Authorities have not confirmed that.

Neighbors reported hearing 3 to 4 gunshots.

Officers responded to the scene and found Shenaurlt suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died at a local hospital.

Vigil for Patrick & our unhoused neighbors victimized last night happening now in Tacoma, WA pic.twitter.com/3eoSROlacs — Tacoma Mutual Aid Collective (@AidTacoma) December 5, 2020

The shooter was arrested a block away after approaching police to tell them he’d been involved in the confrontation. He also handed over a handgun.

He was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder but released last weekend after posting $50,000 bail.

Prosecutors said Thursday they are still deciding whether or not to charge the shooter.

Neither man who went to the encampment looking for a confrontation over a theft was ordered to stay away from the homeless encampment or witnesses.

Since the homicide, people who live at the homeless camp said they don’t feel safe and reported receiving demands from strangers to move their tents elsewhere.

At a vigil in Shenaurlt’s honor, friends described him as a good man who wanted to protect others. He had been homeless since 2013, records say.