Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

Alexander Dalgardno Pierce County Sheriff's Department

The following convicted sex offenders recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Alexander Dalgardno

Age: 30.

Description: 5-foot-8 and 150 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Where registered to live: 19200 block of 115th Street Court East, Bonney Lake.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2010 of promoting commercial sexual abuse of a minor in King County. Convicted in 2006 of first-degree child molestation and two counts of first-degree child rape in King County for sexually assaulting two girls over a two-year period.

Sex offender treatment: He did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.

Winston Motley

Age: 56.

Description: 5-foot-7 and 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 700 block of South 17th Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1988 of second-degree rape in King County for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at gunpoint. Convicted in 2011 of voyeurism in King County for spying on a female colleague in the bathroom. Convicted in 2003 of communication with a minor for immoral purposes in King County for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while at the state’s Special Commitment Center.

For more information: Call Tacoma police detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

Kevin Manning

Age: 37.

Description: 6-foot-1 and 340 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 5200 block of South Warner Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2006 of second-degree assault with sexual motivation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. Convicted in 2002 of third-degree assault with sexual motivation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a young boy.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Tacoma police detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.





