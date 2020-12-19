Man killed in hit-and-run on South 72nd on Saturday morning

police lights nighttime Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 58-year-old man was killed around 12:40 a.m. by a hit-and-run driver near South 72nd St. and South I Street, according to the Tacoma Police Department. The vehicle was believed to have been heading eastbound.

“The vehicle fled,” said Tacoma Police Department spokeswoman Wendy Haddow. “No one saw the accident. We have no suspect information yet.”

A person driving saw the man lying in the roadway and called police. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Haddow said detectives will be going door to door, seeing if anyone has a video recording of the incident. The investigation is active.

Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to call the Tacoma Police Department or the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-222-TIPS.