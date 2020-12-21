15-year-old girl killed after car shears Tacoma power pole and catches fire

Tacoma Police Department

A 15-year-old girl was killed Sunday after the car she was riding in sheared a power pole in Tacoma, flipped and caught fire, police said.

Three other teens were seriously injured in the crash, which took place about 1:15 a.m. in the 4400 block of Marine View Drive.

Investigators believe the 18-year-old driver was speeding and under the influence of alcohol.

He is expected to be arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and DUI when he is released from the hospital.

The vehicle was traveling northwest when the driver lost control, crossed the center line, went through the power pole, flipped over and caught fire.

Passersby called 911 to report the fully-engulfed car.

A 17-year-old girl suffered multiple broken bones. A 17-year-old boy was thrown from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries. The 18-year-old driver was also seriously injured, police said. A 15-year-old girl died inside of the vehicle.

She has not yet been publicly identified.

It was not immediately known where the group of teens were coming from or heading to.