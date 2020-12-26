Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

Robert Elliott Pierce County Sheriff's Department

The following convicted sex offenders recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Robert Elliott

Age: 46.

Description: 6 feet and 225 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: Transient, Pierce County.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2019 of indecent exposure with sexual motivation in Pierce County for exposing himself and masturbating in front of a woman outside a museum. Convicted in 2018 of indecent exposure in Pierce County for masturbating and spying on a woman through her patio door. Convicted in 2017 of indecent exposure in Pierce County for masturbating in a public building. Convicted in 2015 of indecent exposure in Pierce County for masturbating in a restaurant. Convicted in 2013 of felony harassment and indecent exposure in Pierce County for masturbating on a bus.

Sex offender treatment: It is unknown if he participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.

Donald J. Streich

Age: 40.

Description: 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Where registered to live: 2500 block of South Sheridan Avenue, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2004 of sexual abuse of a minor in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy. Convicted in 1997 of first-degree child molestation and first-degree attempted child molestation for sexually assaulting two boys ages 10 and 11.

Sex offender treatment: It is unknown if he participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Tacoma police detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

Derrick Stamey

Age: 27.

Description: 6 feet and 165 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Where registered to live: Transient, Pierce County.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2012 of first-degree assault and second-degree child molestation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl. Convicted in 2008 on three counts of communication with a minor for immoral purposes in King County for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl repeatedly.

Sex offender treatment: He did not complete a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.

Michael Sheehan

Age: 65.

Description: 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes.

Where registered to live: 9500 block of 82nd Avenue NW, Gig Harbor.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2006 on three counts of voyeurism in King County for spying on women through their bathroom windows. Convicted in 2004 of second-degree burglary with sexual motivation in King County for peeping on a woman while she changed in her home. Convicted in 1992 of second-degree criminal trespass in King County for peering in the window of a teenage girl’s room while she was undressing.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.