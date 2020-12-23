Pedestrian hit, killed by van on SR 16 on-ramp in Gig Harbor been identified

A pedestrian hit and killed by a car while crossing state Route 16 in Gig Harbor earlier this month has been identified.

Rick Joseph Abraham, 62, of Port Orchard, died of multiple blunt impact injuries, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

He died Dec. 10 after being struck by a van.

Abraham was walking eastbound on the shoulder of SR 16’s on-ramp from Burnham Drive when he crossed the lanes and was hit, the Washington State Patrol said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither the driver, a 32-year-old Kent man, nor the passenger were injured.