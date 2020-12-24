Man suspected of stabbing his sister to death at home near Gig Harbor

A man is suspected of fatally stabbing his sister at a home in Artondale on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Pierce County Sheriff's Department

A 19-year-old man stabbed his sister to death at the family’s home near Gig Harbor on Wednesday night, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

It was just after 5 p.m. when someone called 911 and told dispatchers a man with a history of mental illness had stabbed his sister then run from the house on 73rd Avenue NW in Artondale.

As deputies were driving to the scene, the suspect also called 911 to report the domestic violence incident.

Dispatchers kept the man on the line and directed both deputies and Gig Harbor police officers to where he was, about two blocks from the home where his sister had been stabbed.

The 23-year-old victim was taken to an area hospital, where she died.

Her brother was arrested and booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.

It was not immediately known what led up to the stabbing.