Tacoma News Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Man suspected of stabbing his sister to death at home near Gig Harbor

A man is suspected of fatally stabbing his sister at a home in Artondale on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.
A man is suspected of fatally stabbing his sister at a home in Artondale on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Pierce County Sheriff's Department

A 19-year-old man stabbed his sister to death at the family’s home near Gig Harbor on Wednesday night, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

It was just after 5 p.m. when someone called 911 and told dispatchers a man with a history of mental illness had stabbed his sister then run from the house on 73rd Avenue NW in Artondale.

As deputies were driving to the scene, the suspect also called 911 to report the domestic violence incident.

Dispatchers kept the man on the line and directed both deputies and Gig Harbor police officers to where he was, about two blocks from the home where his sister had been stabbed.

The 23-year-old victim was taken to an area hospital, where she died.

Her brother was arrested and booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.

It was not immediately known what led up to the stabbing.

Profile Image of Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. She started with The News Tribune in 2010. Before that, she spent six years writing about crime in Southern California for another newspaper.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service