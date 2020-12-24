Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Tacoma is identified

A 58-year-old man killed by a hit-and-run driver in Tacoma has been identified.

John Fitzgerald Nagy died of multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police say he was walking near South 72nd and South I streets when he was struck about 12:40 a.m. Saturday.

Nobody witnessed Nagy being struck. His body was found lying in the roadway.

The driver, who fled the scene, has not been found.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tacoma-Pierce County CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

