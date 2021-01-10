Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

Adam M. Humphrey Pierce County Sheriff's Department

The following convicted sex offenders recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Adam M. Humphrey

Age: 34.

Description: 6 feet and 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Where registered to live: 2500 block of 63rd Avenue Court Northwest, Gig Harbor.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2011 of second-degree child rape in Whatcom County for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl. Convicted in 2007 of attempted third-degree child rape in Whatcom County for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.

Melvin D. Washington

Age: 35.

Description: 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 5800 block of 125th Avenue Court East, Puyallup.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2009 of second-degree assault with sexual motivation and unlawful imprisonment in King County for sexually assaulting a woman. Convicted in 2004 of second-degree rape in King County for sexually assaulting a woman as she walked home. Convicted in 2001 of battery in Nez Perce County, Idaho, for inappropriate sexual conduct with two underage girls.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information:Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.

Joshua Mineer

Age: 35.

Description: 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: Transient, Pierce County.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2003 of first-degree child molestation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old boy. Convicted in 1999 of first-degree child rape in Pierce County for sexually assaulting two young boys.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information:Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.