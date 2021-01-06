Man killed by car while trying to help mother whose baby stroller was knocked over

Pierce County Sheriff's Department

A 71-year-old man was fatally struck by a car in South Hill while trying to help a mother whose stroller was bumped by his vehicle.

The incident occurred about 4:50 p.m. Friday near the intersection of 160th Street East and 58th Avenue East.

A woman was pushing her baby in a stroller across 160th Street East when a vehicle turned through the intersection, bumping the stroller and knocking it over, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The baby was not injured.

The woman picked up the child and stroller and moved out of the street while the driver parked and walked over to help.

As he crossed 160th Street East, a sedan struck the 71-year-old man.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The sedan’s driver, a 20-year-old man, remained on scene and cooperated with deputies. A sheriff’s spokesman said there were no signs of impairment or excessive speed.

“At the time of the collision it was dark with rain falling, there were no street lights or crosswalks, and the victim was wearing dark clothing,” according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The 71-year-old man has not been publicly identified.