Officials identify man killed by car while trying to help woman with baby stroller

A man fatally struck by a car while crossing a South Hill street to help a mother with her baby stroller has been identified.

Gary Simon Fischer, 71, of Puyallup, died Jan. 1 near the intersection of 160th Street East and 58th Avenue East.

Investigators say Fischer was making a turn in the intersection when his vehicle accidentally bumped a baby stroller and knocked it over.

The baby was not injured, and the mother picked up the child and stroller and moved out of the street.

Fischer parked and crossed 160 Street East to help but was struck by a sedan.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

The sedan’s driver, a 20-year-old man, remained on scene and cooperated with deputies. A sheriff’s spokesman said there were no signs of impairment or excessive speed.

“At the time of the collision it was dark with rain falling, there were no street lights or crosswalks, and the victim was wearing dark clothing,” according to the Sheriff’s Department.