Tacoma woman beaten, critically injured by father of her children

police lights nighttime Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 27-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries Sunday after being beaten by the father of her children at a Tacoma home, police said.

Officers were called shortly after 7:30 p.m. to the 5600 block of South Park Avenue by someone who said the woman was not breathing.

She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Details of the argument or how she was injured were not released.

The 31-year-old father of her children was arrested and booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault.