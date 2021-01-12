Man fatally stabbed outside Tacoma business

Crime

A man was stabbed to death Monday night during a fight outside a Tacoma business, police said.

Officers were called about 9:30 p.m. to the 1900 block of South Union Avenue and found a 36-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 43-year-old man was arrested and booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.

It was not immediately clear whether the two men knew each other or why they were fighting.

The victim has not been publicly identified.

This is the first homicide in Tacoma this year.

