Man stabbed to death outside Tacoma store identified as off-duty security guard

Tracy Baker was stabbed to death outside a Tacoma store on Jan. 11, 2021. Courtesy photo

A man fatally stabbed outside a Tacoma store has been identified as an off-duty security guard who made headlines earlier this year when he stopped a sexual assault in Seattle.

Tracy Baker, 36, of Fircrest, died Monday of multiple stab wounds, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police say Baker tried to ignore his attacker, who witnesses say was the aggressor and taunted Baker until Baker briefly put him in a “bear hug” and told the other man to leave him alone.

The attacker, later identified as 43-year-old Jonathan Miller, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and is being held on $1 million bail.

After their first encounter, Baker walked away into the parking lot, but Miller followed and either punched or slapped Baker, according to surveillance footage from the store in the 1900 block of South Union Avenue.

A fight broke out and Miller allegedly stabbed Baker eight times in the chest, side and head.

Although security guards from the store broke up the fight and Baker managed to get away and slump over the hood of his vehicle, he quickly passed out and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miller told officers he stabbed Baker in self-defense after the victim punched him.

Two pocketknives were found on Miller at the scene.

The argument seemed to stem from Miller pretending to be a security guard and asking customers for their receipts.

Miller “said that three people who passed him thought it was funny, but the victim did not,” prosecutors wrote in charging papers.

Baker worked at Iconic Global Security and made headlines in October after stopping a sexual assault in progress outside a Seattle apartment building and holding the suspect until police arrived.

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money for Baker’s family.

This was the first homicide in Tacoma this year.