Woman accused of stealing millions from Pierce County Housing Authority pleads guilty to wire fraud

A woman who who stole nearly $7 million from the Pierce County Housing Authority when she worked there pleaded guilty to wire fraud Friday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Cova Campbell put the money into her own accounts between March 2016 and July 2019 when she was working as the organization’s finance director.

“According to the plea agreement, Campbell used the money to pay for land and improvements to that land in Oklahoma, for improvements to her home in Lakewood, Washington, and for travel including trips to Las Vegas and the chartering of a private jet,” a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. “She used some of the money for the purchase of two cars. She also diverted large amounts of the money for gambling and internet gaming.”

Campbell, also known as Cova Hunter, was fired after a routine audit by the state Auditor’s Office revealed the theft.

“According to records filed in the case, Campbell initiated wire transfers of as much as $500,000 from Pierce County Housing Authority accounts to her own bank accounts,” the press release said. “... Campbell also prepared and submitted false invoices to PCHA and made them appear they were from an outside vendor. PCHA paid the invoices, and the money went into Campbell’s bank accounts.”

In the organization’s records she listed them as “investments,” “insurance” and “maintenance,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Campbell is scheduled to be sentenced April 8. She’ll have to pay restitution and could get up to 20 years in prison.

The Housing Authority’s mission, according to its website, is to provide “safe, decent, affordable housing and economic opportunity, free from discrimination.”

There’s a disclaimer on the site that says: “Pierce County Housing Authority has been in the news recently due to the illegal actions of a former employee. If you are a participant in PCHA’s Housing Choice Voucher or Low Income Public Housing programs or a resident of a PCHA apartment community, please be assured that the ongoing investigation will NOT impact the services we provide. The agency remains committed to the provision of safe, decent affordable housing and economic opportunity, free from discrimination.”