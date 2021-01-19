Man shot and killed in Tacoma on Monday; second victim hospitalized

Two men were shot Monday night, one fatally, in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood.

A 20-year-old man walked into a convenience store in the 1400 block of South Sprague Avenue about 7:25 p.m. and told employees he and his friend been shot while sitting in a nearby vehicle.

Police found the car in the 1800 block of South 15th Street with an unconscious man sitting in the driver’s seat.

That person, age 22, was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been publicly identified.

The other victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are investigating and have not yet determined what happened.

No one has been arrested.