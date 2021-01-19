Police make arrest in fatal Tacoma shooting from last year

Tacoma police on Tuesday arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting from October.

The 42-year-old was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder for the Oct. 1 death of James Wamsley.

Wamsley, 42, was found shot in the 7600 block of South J Street after several people called 911 to report hearing gunshots.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details about the homicide and what led up to the shooting have not been released.

The suspect is expected to be charged Wednesday.

Wamsley’s death was one of eight unsolved homicides in the city from last year. There were 32 homicides in Tacoma in 2020. Now, seven remain unsolved.