A man with gunshot wounds was dropped off at a Tacoma hospital early Wednesday and soon died of his injuries, police said.

The victim has not been identified.

Details about the shooting were not immediately known.

Whoever dropped off the victim at St. Joseph Medical Center about 5:30 a.m. drove away without speaking to medical staff.

Detectives are investigating.

This is the fourth homicide in Tacoma within 10 days.