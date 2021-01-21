Man shot to death in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood is identified

Police investigate the scene of a fatal shooting near South Sprague Avenue and South 15th Street in Tacoma, Wash., on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. jbessex@thenewstribune.com

A man shot to death inside a car in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood has been identified.

Kieyree Marcel Spencer, 22, of Spanaway, died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police are still trying to figure out what happened in the shooting, which occurred about 7:25 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of South 15th Street.

Another man, age 20, was injured in the shooting.

He was able to walk into a convenience store in the 1400 block of South Sprague Avenue and seek help from store employees.

Employees called 911, and officers found Spencer dead in a nearby vehicle.

The other victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No one has been arrested.