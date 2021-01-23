Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

Raymond Patee Tacoma Police Department

The following convicted sex offenders recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Raymond A. Patee

Age: 35.

Description: 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Where registered to live: Transient, Pierce County.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2004 of first-degree child rape and first-degree child molestation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old boy on several occasions.

Sex offender treatment: He did complete a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.

Michael Caton

Age: 36.

Description: 5-foot-7 and 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Where registered to live: 1900 block of Milwaukee Way, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2001 of third-degree child rape in Lewis County for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl.

Sex offender treatment: He did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Tacoma police detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

John Coppin

Age: 61.

Description: 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds, with brown gray hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 700 block of South 17th Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1982 on two counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 and another child sex crime in Alamada County, California, for sexually assaulting three girls ages 4 to 9. Convicted in 1988 on two counts of first-degree statutory rape in Lewis County for sexually assaulting two girls, ages 4 and 5.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Tacoma police detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.