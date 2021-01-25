Man who died after being shot and dropped off at Tacoma hospital is identified

A man with gunshot wounds died early Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, after being dropped off at St. Joseph Medical Center. Tacoma Police Department

A man who died last week after being shot and dropped off at a Tacoma hospital has been identified.

Sione Takivaha Naitoko, 36, of Lynwood, died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

He was left at St. Joseph Medical Center early Wednesday with gunshot wounds and died shortly afterward.

Police have not released any details about the homicide, which is the fourth this year.

No one has been arrested.