Tacoma man accused of beating pregnant wife to death faces upgraded charges

Pierce County prosecutors on Monday upgraded charges against a Tacoma man accused of beating his pregnant wife to death while high on methamphetamine.

Ian Sweeney, 31, is now charged with two counts of second-degree murder and failing to summon assistance in connection to the death of his 27-year-old wife, who has not been publicly identified.

She suffered head trauma and a possible skull fracture during the Jan. 10 attack at the couple’s home in the 5600 block of South Park Avenue and was placed on life support until dying a week later.

The woman was about 8 weeks pregnant, court records say.

Sweeney is being held on $1 million bail.

Charging papers give this account of the homicide:

Sweeney did meth twice that day and began to question his wife of 10 years’ “devotion and commitment,” which sparked an argument, records say.

He allegedly pushed her into a wall and she hit her head, then repeatedly slapped her until she got a bloody nose. Sweeney also admitted to punching her in the chest, arms, thighs and knees, prosecutors wrote in charging papers.

When she became dizzy and disoriented, Sweeney searched online for information about the side effects of head trauma but did not call 911.

He also told their children, ranging in age from 1 to 8, that he was in trouble and would be “going to adult time out,” according to charging papers.

By the time paramedics were called hours later, the woman was unconscious and non-responsive.

Paramedics called police because it appeared to be a domestic violence incident.