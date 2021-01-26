Pierce County deputies fatally shoot man during domestic violence call in Graham

Police tape Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a man in Graham late Monday during a domestic violence call.

Few details have been released about the police shooting, which took place just before 11 p.m in the 9800 block of 193rd Street East.

“Deputies contacted the subject who was reportedly armed with a knife,” sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Darren Moss said in a written statement. “An officer

involved shooting occurred and the suspect has been pronounced deceased.”

The man shot has not been identified.

No information was provided about what led up to the shooting, or whether the man was indeed armed.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is investigating the shooting.