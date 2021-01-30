Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

Tu Le Pierce County Sheriff's Department

The following convicted sex offenders recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Tu K. Le

Age: 25.

Description: 5-foot-5 and 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 16500 block of 129th Avenue Court East, Puyallup.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2015 of third-degree assault with sexual motivation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a woman in a college bathroom and attempting to video women inside the stalls. Convicted in 2015 of sexual assault for knocking a pregnant woman to the ground in a store and molesting her.

Sex offender treatment: He did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.

William Fugitt





Age: 53.

Description: 5-foot-10 and 265 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Where registered to live: Transient, Pierce County.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1991 of first-degree child molestation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting two girls, ages 2 and 8. Convicted in 1986 on two count of indecent liberties with forcible compulsion in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a young girl over the course of eight years, as well as choking her and threatening her with a knife if she didn’t comply.

Sex offender treatment: He did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.

David R. Skelly

Age: 25.

Description: 5-foot-5 and 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 10400 block of Golden Given Road East, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2019 of indecent liberties and indecent exposure in Grays Harbor County for exposing himself and trying to sexually assault a woman at a hospital, as well as trying to take a 2-year-old girl from her mother’s lap. Convicted in 2019 of indecent exposure in Puyallup Municipal Court for exposing himself to a man.

Sex offender treatment: He did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.

Patrick R. Haydon

Age: 24.

Description: 5-foot-9 and 200 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Where registered to live: 11200 block of 207th Street East, Graham.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2011 of second-degree rape in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy he met on the bus. Convicted in 2014 of second-degree child rape in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.