Crime

Body brought in with recyclables at Frederickson plant, investigators say

A body was discovered at a Frederickson recycling plant Thursday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

No details were immediately available about the victim, or how the person died.

The body came in with recyclables, and a worker found it just before noon on a conveyor belt at the plant in the 41100 block of 92nd Street East.

Detectives are investigating the death and will determine which trucks picked up recycling Thursday and along which routes.

Profile Image of Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. She started with The News Tribune in 2010. Before that, she spent six years writing about crime in Southern California for another newspaper.
