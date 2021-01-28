Body brought in with recyclables at Frederickson plant, investigators say

A body was discovered at a Frederickson recycling plant Thursday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

No details were immediately available about the victim, or how the person died.

The body came in with recyclables, and a worker found it just before noon on a conveyor belt at the plant in the 41100 block of 92nd Street East.

Detectives are investigating the death and will determine which trucks picked up recycling Thursday and along which routes.