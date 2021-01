Tacoma Police Department

A 17-year-old was shot and critically injured in Tacoma late Thursday, police said.

Officers were called about 10:30 p.m. to the area near South 27th Street and South Yakima Avenue after several people reported hearing gunshots.

They found the teen injured inside a car. The teen was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.