Woman fatally shot husband at their Parkland home, deputies say

A woman shot and killed her husband in their Parkland home early Friday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

It was about 12:25 a.m. when a woman called to report a shooting at a house in the 400 block of 129th Street South.

Deputies responded within two minutes and found a 33-year-old man shot to death inside a bedroom. There was a gun next to him, sheriff’s Sgt. Darren Moss said.

They arrested the 32-year-old wife and booked her into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Detectives have not released a motive.

Another family member was in the home at the time of the shooting but was not injured.

The victim has not been publicly identified.