Body brought in with recyclables to Frederickson plant not believed to be a homicide

Investigators still do not know what happened to a man whose body was discovered at a Frederickson recycling plant, but they do not believe he was killed.

“At this time, detectives do not believe this is a homicide,” said Pierce County sheriff’s Sgt. Darren Moss.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet ruled on a cause or manner of death.

The 27-year-old man’s body was found Thursday on a conveyor belt at the plant in the 4100 block of 192nd Street East.

His body is believed to have come in with recyclables. Investigators are trying to figure out which trucks picked up recycling that day and along which routes.

No information was immediately available about how he ended up in a recycling bin.

The investigation is ongoing.