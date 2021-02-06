Man dead after shooting on East McKinley on Saturday morning

One man is dead after a shooting occurred at a business building on the 3600 block of East McKinley Avenue just after 2 a.m. on Saturday morning, near the corner of East 37th and East McKinley.

Three adult victims were located on scene, one of whom was unresponsive. Officers immediately started life-saving measures. The man was declared deceased on scene by Tacoma Fire Medics.

A 28-year-old male was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with serious injuries. A 32-year-old female was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A fourth victim was identified after being dropped off at a local hospital by a privately owned vehicle. The 34-year-old male had non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Detectives are working to determine what led to the shooting. No suspect information has been provided.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact the Tacoma Police Department or to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).