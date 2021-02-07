Is your vehicle’s catalytic converter missing? There’s a reason for that, Lacey police say

Stock photo Getty Images

A number of catalytic converters have been stolen from vehicles in the area, Lacey police announced late last week.

“We have had many thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles in Lacey and surrounding areas,” department officials said via social media.

Police say the thieves are targeting trucks, vans and the Toyota Prius.

A catalytic converter is used to control exhaust emissions, but it’s also popular among thieves because the converter contains valuable metals. The car part could be worth about $800.

That’s according to Victor Champlin, manager of Quality Muffler & Brake in Olympia. He spoke to The Olympian in October after Olympia police noted an increase in the same crime.

Champlin told the newspaper that it costs about $1,000 to replace the part.

Lacey police offered these tips to avoid becoming a victim of the crime.

▪ If you have a garage, park your vehicle inside it.

▪ Install motion-sensing lights in your driveway.

▪ Park in well lit areas.

▪ Report suspicious activity.

Suspicious activity can be reported to South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or Lacey police at 360-459-4333.